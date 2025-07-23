Bucks Exec Gets Honest About Damian Lillard Move, Signing With Portland
It is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks want to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster. But when they waived eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard at the beginning of July, the Bucks proved just how serious they are about keeping Antetokounmpo.
Now, the Bucks are set to pay Lillard $22.5 million a year for the next five years, and the 35-year-old guard has returned to the Portland Trail Blazers.
One of Milwaukee’s front office executives said the decision was difficult for the organization to make. However, the Bucks had to ensure that they would not lose Antetokounmpo this season even if it meant parting ways with a superstar like Lillard.
“That was really, really hard. Dame is such a great player and we’re all thrilled that he landed back home in Portland,” a Bucks front office executive said to Spotrac.com. “It’s also hard to take that kind of cap hit in immovable salary for a long time. But when you have Giannis (Antetokounmpo), you have to be willing to do what it takes to win and maximize your time with him.”
The Bucks’ decision to waive Lillard received some criticism, especially because he had just torn his Achilles tendon during the playoffs.
Lillard sustained the injury in Game 4 of the first round of playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, and he will likely miss all of next season recovering.
Milwaukee was not the only team to lose one of their best players in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics will not have Jayson Tatum, and the Pacers will not have Tyrese Haliburton.
But unlike the Bucks, the Celtics and Pacers have kept those two players on their roster during their recovery processes.
Although some people do not agree with the Bucks’ decision to waive Lillard, it was an important step in keeping Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee was able to clear some cap space in order to sign former Pacers’ center Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million contract.
Turner is expected to play a significant role for the Bucks over the next four seasons. As the Celtics and Pacers lack their superstars next season, Milwaukee has reinforced their roster and could dominate the Eastern Conference in 2025-26.
