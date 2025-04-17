Bucks Fans React to Shocking Damian Lillard Injury Update
The Milwaukee Bucks could be bringing in a Hall of Fame reinforcement in time for their first round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, a rematch of the first round of the 2024 Eastern Conference playoffs.
Indiana, as the lower seed, bested the Bucks in six games last year, although Milwaukee was missing nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for that entire series with an injury and nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard for two games.
The Pacers would go on to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were swept by the eventual champion Boston Celtics.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Lillard has now been given the green light to return from the blood clot in his right calf that cost him the last month of the Bucks' 48-34 regular season run. He will miss at least the first game of the contest, on Saturday in Indiana, and will need "a period of time" to get back into contact workouts.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks confirmed the good news in a press statement.
"We're thrilled for Dame," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in the team's official press statement announcing the Lillard update. "Our priority has always been Dame's health. We're grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT [deep vein thrombosis] at an early stage, and for the [world-renowned] hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic."
Horst, who flipped All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers as the centerpiece of a blockbuster 2023 offseason trade for Lillard's services, elaborated on the Milwaukee star's stunningly expedient recovery.
"Every step of Dame's recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame's safe and healthy return to play," Horst added.
On X, fans were understandably excited about the good news. One fan channeled "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon in a memorable gif.
Former 2021 Bucks champion Thanasis Antetokounmpo, now just a fan himself as he recuperates from an ACL tear as an unsigned free agent, got spiritual with his response.
"God is good!" wrote Giannis Antetokounmpo's big brother.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Champ Thanasis Antetokounmpo Credits Surprise All-Star for Saving NBA Career
Not to be outdone, a Bucks fan who had not previously been on the roster also got spiritual in their response.
"Man thank god they discovered that blood clot so early man!!!!" wrote @KameronKKJ. "Shout out to the Bucks medical staff they did a great job."
A U.K.-based fan was similarly exuberant.
"Absolutely fantastic news," wrote @UK_Bucks.
Medical experts were also excited — and a bit stunned — by Lillard's quick turnaround from a debilitating ailment.
"Wow this is amazing news!" wrote physical therapist Dr. Evan Jeffries. "Also, I think Damian Lilalrd becomes the FIRST player to [come back] in the SAME season from a blood clot."
More Milwaukee Bucks: Insider Predicts East Team Would Trade All Assets for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
"Even better news that he is off blood thinners which increases [his] risks for internal bleeding [from] any blow/trauma," Jeffries added.
Lillard, 34, averaged 24.9 points on .448/.376/.921 shooting splits, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in his 58 available games this year.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Supplies Odd Playoff Advice
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
How Bobby Portis Can Replace Damian Lillard in Bucks Lineup
Nuggets’ Michael Malone Firing Has Instant Impact on Doc Rivers’ Bucks Future
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.