Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Called Out by Jaylen Brown For In-Game Shade
Today's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics saw two All-Star caliber forwards playing for each team: Giannis Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee and Jaylen Brown for Boston.
Brown gave a great return performance, recording 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo proved why he's a two-time MVP, recording 43 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.
The Celtics wound up winning the game 113-107, but none of this is what people have been talking. Instead, most are focusing on a singular moment.
In a drive to the basket, Antetokounmpo elbowed Brown in the head, resulting in the refs calling an offensive foul.
On the way back to the other side of the court, Antetokounmpo offered Brown a handshake but faked him out and ran his fingers through his hair. When Antetokounmpo offered him a makeup handshake, Brown declined.
After the game, Brown spoke freely about his feelings on that moment.
"Giannis is a child," Brown said. "I'm just focused on helping my team get the win. And that's what we did tonight."
This completely caught Antetokounmpo off guard, who felt that his action was a harmless joke. "This is who I am I play the game with fun, joy."
At this point, the Bucks and the Celtics are two teams on completely different sides of the standings.
The Celtics currently have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, only behind the undefeated 11-0 Cleveland Cavaliers. At 9-2, Boston also has the fourth-best record in the entire league.
This is largely because of star Jayson Tatum having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.5 points, 7.2 total rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game across 10 games.
The Bucks are on the opposite side of the spectrum, currently ranked as the second-worst team in the entire league with a 2-8 record. They currently sit ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a 1-7 record.
This is in spite of Antetokounmpo's excellent play this season. Across eight games, the "Greek Freak" has averaged 30.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 0.8 blocks.
While this may seem like an early end for Milwaukee, there is still hope for a playoff run. Currently, only two teams have a positive win-loss record, and only one team, the Indiana Pacers, has an even record.
Meanwhile, five teams ahead of the Bucks have won less than 40 percent of their games, including three teams that have won three games or less.
Are things dismal for the Bucks? Yes. Is it completely over? Far from it.
