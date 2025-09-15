Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Claps Back at All-Star Rival After Major Diss
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo fired back at Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who commented on the former two-time MVP's play following Turkey's win over Greece in EuroBasket this season.
Antetokounmpo vs Sengun in the EuroBasket Semis
Sengun's Turkey routed Greece in the semi-final, 94-68, on Friday. Sengun had a 15-point double-double with six assists, while Antetokounmpo has just 12 points and five turnovers — tied for the most in the game.
"He’s not a great passer,” Sengun said, per EuroBasket. “He’s an amazing player, but he’s not a great passer. So, we’re just trying to help and jump, close the paint.”
Antetokounmpo responded to Sengun's comment in a professional way, however backed himself up and cited his accolades in his response.
“I’m a guy who doesn’t like to talk a lot, you know I let my game talk," said Antetokounmpo. "I’m going into my 13th season in the NBA. I’ve won everything. Everything.”
Antetokounmpo's coach, Vassilis Spanoulis, had more colorful language for Sengun when rushing to the aid of Antetokounmpo.
"Sengun is a very, very small kid to talk about Giannis," Spanoulis said. "Second, you have to know that because we hear a lot of, let's say, different ideas from people that they don't have an idea about basketball, that Turkish team, they lock Giannis. This is bullshit."
The former MVP bounced back in the tournament's third-place game against Finland, posting a 30-point game with 17 rebounds in Greece's 92-89 win. The superstar would go on to call the third-place medal his crowning achievement.
"I've experienced everything in my life," Antetokounmpo said. "I never speak. I'm not fake. I don't like being famous. I love basketball. And that medal is the biggest success of my life. Nothing beats the feeling when you represent your country. This result is a relief for me."
Throughout the tournament, Antetokounmpo posted the second-highest points per game across all players with 27.3, as well as the second-highest rebounds per game with 10.6.
Against Turkey, Antetokounmpo had five assists, one of three occasions during the tournament where he had five or more dimes.
In the 2024-25 season, Antetokounmpo averaged 6.5 assists per game, which is far higher than Sengun's tally of 4.9 on the season. Giannis has time and time again shown the depth of his passing ability, and has improved as far as his turnover to assist ratio is concerned over the past few seasons.
