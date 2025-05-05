Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Compared to NFL MVP For Shocking Reason
The Milwaukee Bucks possess one of the biggest and best stars in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Greek Freak took some time to establish himself as one of the best players in the NBA, but once he did, he stood at the top of the basketball world. Antetokounmpo is now 30, but he's coming off one of the best seasons in his career, so much so that he finished as a finalist for this season's MVP award.
His chances of winning it are pretty low, but nonetheless, it shows the type of situation that he was able to turn around. Antetokounmpo is a megastar, so much so that he is getting compared to other stars from other sports, like Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
One NFL executive compared Antetokounmpo to Allen in terms of keeping the superstars happy with their current clubs.
“I view it like the NBA and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) or one of those other stars in a market where you may not be able to keep stars,” one exec said. “You want to do the max deal as early as possible, because in this case, you don’t have a franchise without Josh Allen.”
An NFL executive drew a comparison between Milwaukee and Buffalo, pointing out that both markets revolve around their superstar talent. With limited flexibility to construct a championship-caliber roster, the focus for each franchise is keeping the cornerstone player satisfied at all costs.
That is certainly the case with Milwaukee and Buffalo. However, both teams are in somewhat different places. The Bucks could lose Antetokounmpo this summer if he requests a trade. Even if he does request a trade, that doesn't mean Milwaukee would trade him away.
However, if Antetokounmpo does do just that and Milwaukee respects his wishes, there will be a lot of teams throwing their hats in the ring.
The 30-year-old wants to win another championship. As things stand, the Bucks have very few to no assets to build a contender around the Greek Freak.
Milwaukee is stuck in the middle, which is the worst place to be in sports. However, a big trade involving Antetokounmpo could eventually turn their fortune around.
