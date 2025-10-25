Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo First Player in NBA History to Accomplish Insane Feat
Just two games into his 2025-26 season, nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is already making history.
The 6-foot-11 superstar has supercharged his team's renovated, 3-and-D roster to an encouraging 2-0 start, thanks to some absolutely Herculean individual efforts.
Antetokounmpo, 30, is now the first player in NBA history to have scored a combined 60 points, pulled down a combined 30 rebounds, and dished out a combined 10 assists through his first two games (via @ohnohedidnt24).
Averaging 30.0 points, 15.0 boards, and 5.0 dimes will certainly help your team win a lot of matchups.
Antetokounmpo made even more history during the Bucks' 122-116 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, and passed for seven assists. Per Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, it marked his third-ever game of notching at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists. He is one of only eight players in the history of the NBA to put those numbers three or more times, and one of only two active players (behind only three-time MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic).
Could Antetokounmpo be in line for a third MVP trophy? It's certainly conceivable if the Bucks keep winning at a high level. Typically, MVPs need to come from teams that win 50 or more games and are top-four seeds, although with the right statistical profile in recent years we've seen an exception made for 30-point triple-double threat Russell Westbrook, who won the 2017 honor on a 47-win Oklahoma City Thunder squad that finished as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
To hear new teammate Antetokounmpo tell it, he leveled up on scoring in an effort to combat a frisky, big Raptors club.
A Humble Leader
“You just gotta match their physicality and match their energy,” said Antetokounmpo. “And that was my mindset coming into this game because I know that they have guys that will pick me up full-court and make it very tough for me all game long.
"This is what I've been seeing the last couple years whenever I play here and I just had the mindset of just play with energy and make plays."
That's not to say that Milwaukee is without flaw. The team needs to control the ball better, as its 19 turnovers yielded 16 Raptors points.
