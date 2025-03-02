Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Brutally Honest Regarding Road Struggles This Year
The Milwaukee Bucks got a massive win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, improving their standing in the East playoff chase. Milwaukee now holds the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and they have been playing very well of late.
But one issue that has plagued the Bucks all season long has been their struggles on the road. After the win over Dallas, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got brutally honest about the issues that have taken over Milwaukee this year.
“We have to win on the road. Like, at home we are good. Energy, I don't know why. We sleep better. We sleep in our own bed. We're able to be with our family. Maybe we eat some good food. I eat my mom's cooking. So, maybe at home I play better. But now it's on the road. We have to be better on the road. We haven't been good at all on the road this year. This is a big build game."
"Hopefully we can go to Atlanta and build off this. But in order for you to win something, win a series, or win a championship you have to be able to build good habits and win on the road. That's all I care about. This is a great win on the road, and now we have to build off it. If we are nine games over .500 or two games over .500, it doesn't matter -- we just gotta figure out ways to win on the road and we're gonna put ourselves in a position to be successful in the playoffs."
Milwaukee is 13-16 on the season away from the comforts of Fiserv Forum, a stark difference from their record at home. The Bucks own a record of 20-9 on the year at home, showing their dominance in front of the loyal fans.
But for this team to really compete for a title this year, they will need to be more consistent on the road. The star players know this and have been focusing on improving their focus away from home.
Milwaukee has all the tools to be very successful this season and they've started to round into form. But as the regular season winds up, the Bucks will need to enter every game with a certain level of focus to take advantage of the talent on the roster.
More Bucks:
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Brutally Honest About Legacy in Milwaukee
Bucks Set to Sign Veteran Forward to Two-Way Deal
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Named as Offseason Trade Target For East Rival
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.