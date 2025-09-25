Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Honest About Damian Lillard Departure
Perhaps the most shocking thing that happened during the offseason was the Milwaukee Bucks waiving and stretching Damian Lillard in order to make cap room to sign Myles Turner.
Lillard ended up signing with the Trail Blazers after that. Just like that, the Bucks got rid of their second-best player, although Lillard won't play at all this season.
It was theorized that Giannis Antetokounmpo okayed the move for the Bucks to waive Lillard. Recently, Antetokounmpo talked about his feelings about the move.
Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks About Damian Lillard Getting Waived
While speaking with Greek outlet 24 Sport, Antetokounmpo talked about how to best build a roster around him, including some talk about what Lillard may have failed to bring to the table.
"To get the best from the team and from me, I have to be a creator. I need to feel I can create. If you look at the last two months, when I had the green light—if the ball is in my hands and I have that green light to create… I don’t always need to finish, but I need to feel I’m creating, that I’m part of the team and not just a finisher, not just going in to score 30, take it in the post and have to put it in."
Lillard was obviously the primary creator for the Bucks last season since he was the primary ball-handler. Perhaps Antetokounmpo didn't like playing without the ball in his hands as much the last two seasons.
Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Likes Having The Ball in His Hands More
Antetokounmpo believes that he is at his best, as is his team, when he is able to be the primary creator on the roster.
"That’s when my true self comes out, because that’s what I did at Filathlitikos. It’s what I always wanted to do. There were moments in my career when I did it, but most of the time I was the finisher. In the last two months, when I was more the team’s creator, I enjoyed it. I think the team did very well in that stretch."
Antetokounmpo is going to get a chance to be the Bucks' primary creator this season without Lillard there. Kevin Porter Jr. is much of a creator, so those duties will fall on Antetokounmpo.
