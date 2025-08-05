Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 4-Word Message Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors
The future of Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a bit of a limbo.
Prior to Monday, all signs pointed to Antetokounmpo returning to the Bucks. However, a report by Shams Charania indicated something else.
Charnaia reported that nothing is set in stone regarding Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee and that a trade could still be on the cards.
Throughout the summer, Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has been unclear, at least according to reports and analysts. That has not been the case when the Bucks and Antetokounmpo talk about each other.
Things appear to be fine between the two sides. Time and time again, Antetokounmpo has doubled down on how he feels about Milwaukee, and that was apparent in a recent clip of the two-time MVP.
The Greek superstar was talking to fans regarding how he signed his autograph to play for 15-20 years. While he was talking about that, one fan yelled how he will play his entire career in Milwaukee, and Antetokounmpo had a giddy response to the fan.
The nine-time All-Star replied with a smile, saying, "All in Milwaukee, baby."
On Monday morning, Charania shared how Antetokounmpo could still be moved before the start of the season.
"There is nothing set in stone about whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee or whether he wants to leave elsewhere," Charania shared. "He's been evaluating his future this entire offseason. I reported way back in mid-May that he is open-minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or in a trade. That process has been continuing. There's been some conversations he's having with his inner circle.
"The one big question that's been surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, surrounding his camp, is can he win another championship? Is this Bucks roster built for this upcoming season, for him to win his second championship?"
The Greek Freak has shown no indication that he wants out. However, his words do not match the actions by the Bucks. Antetokounmpo wants to compete and win for titles, but the Bucks do not have the pieces to do that and that has not been the case for the last few seasons.
Since winning the title in 2021, the Bucks have yet to sniff an appearance in the NBA Finals. It certainly is not Antetokounmpo's fault, but it is clear that he needs a massive upgrade, and that cannot happen unless he is moved to another team.
