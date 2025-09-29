Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Major Illness, Will Miss Start of Camp
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with COVID-19, according to general manager Jon Horst, and he will be away from the team for an unspecified amount of time.
Antetokounmpo participated in media day via Zoom on Monday, speaking to reporters. The Bucks' training camp is approaching soon, and he might miss part of it if he's unable to recover in time.
Horst said that Antetokounmpo is still in Greece due to the illness, leaving him unable to travel.
During his time speaking with reporters, the Greek Freak expressed his disappointment over his absence.
“I’m just waiting for a negative test, so I can leave my house and get on a plane and travel,” Antetokounmpo said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "I don’t want to put anybody at risk.
"I'm definitely disappointed. Bummed out that I'm not able to be there with the team and get this ball rolling," Antetokounmpo revealed. "As a leader, I don't feel good about this, but at the end of the day, this is life."
The Bucks' entire playoff hopes depend on Antetokounmpo staying healthy all year, and while the illness is a significant setback, it should only be a minor obstacle if he can avoid any side effects.
The Bucks made several win-now moves over the offseason, with the most notable being the team's decision to waive and stretch Damian Lillard's remaining contract. The nine-time All-Star tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs this past spring, and expects to miss the entire upcoming season.
With the cap space freed up from the move, the Bucks signed Myles Turner, a former Indiana Pacers center who played a crucial role in the team's NBA Finals push.
With Antetokounmpo entering his physical prime and his current contract winding down, Milwaukee needs to show Antetokounmpo that they can assemble a title-contending roster after three consecutive first-round playoff exits.
Antetokounmpo on Milwaukee's Upside
During media day, the franchise player expressed hope in the team's current players and roster for the upcoming season.
“I believe in my teammates — that’s pretty much it,” he said. “I believe in the people that are around me. I believe in my teammates.
"I believe in the moves that they make. We’re young. You know, hopefully we can get on the same page and understand what’s at risk right now. Like, the last three years, I think, we’ve been eliminated in the first round. So there’s not much to talk about.
