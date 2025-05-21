Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Odd Reaction to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Taking Home MVP
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has an odd reaction to Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's winning the 2024-25 NBA MVP.
Antetokounmpo shared this post to his fans via X, quotetweeting ESPN's Shams Charania's orginal post of Gilgeous-Alexander winning MVP.
"What??!!!! Did shams got hacked no way this is true??!!" wrote Antetokounmpo .
Antetokounmpo has been quite active on social media since the Bucks lost in the first round to the Indiana Pacers in late April.
The two-time MVP was in the running for what would have been the third MVP of his career. Antetokounmpo was a finalist for the award and will likely finish third in MVP voting behind Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander put together an extraordinary season, cementing his status among the NBA’s elite. The Thunder star averaged an impressive 32.7 points per game on a highly efficient 51.9 percent shooting. He also filled the stat sheet with 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.
Only Michael Jordan has ever posted a season with similar numbers—at least 30 points on 50 percent shooting, alongside 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 1.5+ steals, and at least one block per contest.
The Canadian superstar guard didn’t just impress individually—he powered Oklahoma City to a league-best 68 wins. Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in scoring, dropped at least 20 points in 72 straight games, and topped the league in 20-point (75), 30-point (49), 40-point (13), and 50-point (4) performances.
Antetokounmpo had hismlef a stelalr seoasn as wlel, and was worthy opf his finalaist tag. In 67 games, the Greek Freak averaged 30.4 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.1 percent from the field and 34.2 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo has won the award twice and in back-to-back fashion. He took home his first award in the 2018-19 season. The following season, he not only won MVP but also Defensive Player of the Year.
At 30, Antetokounmpo remains well within his prime and is capable of adding more individual accolades to his resume. However, his primary focus is clearly on capturing another championship.
The real question now is whether that pursuit continues in Milwaukee—or if his next title run will come wearing a different uniform.
