Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in Danger of Missing Nuggets Matchup
The Milwaukee Bucks could be without their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for their Wednesday matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to questionable due to a left foot sprain.
The 30-year-old superstar is in danger of missing his first game since the All-Star break. The Bucks will search for their 41st win of the season and improve to 10 games above .500.
This marks a new injury for the Greek Freak, who had been dealing with a knee issue during Monday's loss to the Suns.
More details regarding the All-Star forward's status should be available closer to Wednesday's game. With Damian Lillard (calf) already sidelined, players like Gary Trent, Taurean Prince, and Kevin Porter would need to step up if Antetokounmpo is also unavailable.
This matchup will be the final of the Bucks' five-game road trip. Milwaukee will look to grab their win on the West Coast trip with or without Antetokounmpo.
The last time Antetokounmpo was on the court, he played well. Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points in the loss to Phoenix, along with 10 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of action.
In the season, Antetokounmpo averages 30.2 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 60.0 percent from the field in 34.0 minutes and 59 games.
