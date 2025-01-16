Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Status Up in Air For Raptors Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks are still fighting for a top spot in the Eastern Conference, as they hold a record of 22-17, sitting in fourth place. After taking a stunning 34-point loss to the New York Knicks, the Bucks are now on a two-game win streak and are preparing to host the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Jan. 17.
Ahead of this Eastern Conference matchup, two key players are listed on the injury report. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton have both been listed as probable prior to the game. Antetokounmpo is monitoring a Right Patella Tendinopathy injury, while Middleton is still managing a Bilateral Ankle Injury.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable ahead of their previous matchup against the Orlando Magic with the same injury, where he posted an impressive 26 points and 11 rebounds. He finished the night having played 30 minutes, and leading his team to a strong win against a contending team.
Middleton was also available for Wednesday’s matchup against the Magic. He finished the night playing 21 minutes, scoring 14 points and grabbing six boards.
Over the past few weeks, Antetokounmpo has been averaging 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists per game, showcasing his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. Even with a nagging injury, he remains a constant threat in transition, using his unmatched athleticism to finish at the rim and draw fouls.
His defensive presence has also been vital, with multiple blocks and steals in recent outings, helping the Milwaukee Bucks stay competitive.
Despite being limited in certain areas, Antetokounmpo’s shooting efficiency has remained strong, with him converting a high percentage of his field goals and free throws. His ability to play through pain and deliver at such a high level speaks volumes about his toughness and leadership.
As the season progresses, if he can stay healthy, his all-around play could propel the Bucks to greater success in the coming months.
In the games Antetokounmpo has missed this season, the Bucks' offense becomes more stagnant and predictable, relying more heavily on outside shooting, which isn’t always reliable. Without his presence in the paint, opposing defenses are able to collapse on other players, making it harder for shooters like Middleton or Damian Lillard to find clean looks.
Additionally, the team’s fast-break opportunities are limited without Antetokounmpo's speed and finishing ability.
Judging from Antetokounmpo’s availability and impressive performances in recent matchups, fans can assume he will be ready for Friday’s matchup against the Raptors.
