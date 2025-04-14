Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands in Shocking Spot on Top Selling NBA Jersey List
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the league's top players. He closed the season on a high note and would like to elevate his game to lead his team to a deep playoff run.
His skill set and dominance are undeniable, and the same could be said for his popularity. Antetokounmpo is one of the more popular players in the league despite not being in a big-time market like Los Angeles, New York, or Miami.
Still, there is no denying his popularity, and while that is the case, the jersey sales for this season tell a different story. The NBA released the list of the top-selling NBA jerseys this season, and the Greek Freak landed outside the top 10, landing at No. 11.
The top guys in front of Antetokounmpo are Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Lakers' LeBron James, Warriors' Stephen Curry and Lakers' Luka Doncic, who grabbed the top spot.
Antetokounmpo dropped one spot below when he was No. 10 in the first half of the season. In the past two seasons, Antetokounmpo finished at the No. 4 and No. 5 spot.
The Greek Freak falling outside the top 10 is quite a shock, but it is not the end of the world. Antetokounmpo is still a top player in the league and played like it all season long.
In the 12th season of his career, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.1 percent from the field in 67 games and 34.2 minutes of action.
He will likely earn a spot in the First Team All-NBA this season after playing like an MVP candidate. The Bucks are playing their best basketball and at the best time. They earned the No. 5 seed and will start their playoff run on the road against their division rivals and the No. 4 seed, the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks' road will be far from easy, but if Antetokounmpo plays like an MVP, it's possible that they could make it out of the first round for the first time since 2022.
