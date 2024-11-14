Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Listed as Best Trade Fit For Shocking East Squad
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in a little bit of turmoil this season as they navigate through a poor start. Milwaukee holds a record of 4-8 on the year, a far cry from where they expected to be at this time.
They have struggled defensively and with their overall depth across different matchups in the league.
However, things may be looking up for the Bucks as they have now won two straight games. But the problems that plague Milwaukee still exist until they can fully put their issues behind them.
Things have gotten so bad for the Bucks that there has been heavy speculation about whether the team would consider trading star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rumors have swirled but it seems that unless Antetokounmpo asks out of Milwaukee, no trade will happen.
This hasn't stopped people from speculating on potential trade destinations, however. Longtime NBA personality Bill Simmons of The Ringer listed the Brooklyn Nets as a surprising destination for the superstar if Milwaukee ever considered trading him.
"I think the Giannis trade stuff is really going to have people start making up fake trades," Simmons said. "And the Nets are pretty good, I think they can go all in for Giannis. They have a ton of picks: they have Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Dennis Schröder, who is playing really well. People are going to ask what team makes sense for Giannis, and I actually think it's Brooklyn. They can just overwhelm Milwaukee with all these picks. I think it makes sense. Milwaukee needs to get out of this, and to me, it's either Brooklyn or Houston."
The biggest issue with the Nets would be that Milwaukee could prefer to send Antetokounmpo to a Western Conference team. They then wouldn't have to see him as often and there are a few teams in the West who could send the Bucks a haul back for their superstar.
Brooklyn wouldn't be the worst place for the Bucks to send Antetokounmpo as they do have a lot of quality draft picks that could help Milwaukee. But the Bucks seem intent on keeping things together to see if they can make a run, at least for now.
It remains to be seen if the Bucks will trade Antetokounmpo but until the door is completely closed, speculation will run rampant throughout NBA circles.
More Bucks: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Bucks Sending Damian Lillard to Lakers