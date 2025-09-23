Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Shocking Admission About Being Traded
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was surprisingly candid about being traded from his only NBA franchise, revealing his perspective on his long-term future with the team.
Antetokounmpo was heavily featured in the rumor mill over the NBA offseason, regularly linked to teams in big markets or those who have a title-contending roster.
The Bucks are coming off back-to-back first-round playoff eliminations despite having a top 3 player in the world.
Additionally, the Bucks lack the necessary assets and cap space to secure major deals, which limits their path to improvement.
They managed to upset the apple cart by waiving and stretching Damian Lillard's contract to make room for center Myles Turner, a notable upgrade to their roster, considering Lillard had torn his Achilles and would not be playing this upcoming season.
Despite the moves, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo was still unsure about his future, though the reporter has claimed the Greek Freak is staying on the team for the time being.
Now that the dust has settled, Antetokounmpo appears to be a Buck for another year. However, in a recent interview, he addressed the possibility of being traded.
“Look, I hope it never happens, but I’m expecting it too. Just because you’ve given a lot to the team doesn’t mean the team won’t do what’s best for itself,” Antetokounmpo told Greek news outlet Sport24 in an exclusive interview.
“It’s not always the same owners. And when I say owners— the team presidents now — they’re not the same as when we won the championship. It’s someone else.
“If Giannis doesn’t work for me, can’t offer me what I need, I’ll trade him. I’ll do what’s best for my team and my investment. I’ve put hundreds of millions into the team.
“Sure, if my head were in the clouds, I’d say, ‘No way I get traded, I’m Giannis Antetokounmpo.’ Because I’m not in the clouds and I’m very normal, grounded, I say anything is possible — you never know. When that (Luka Doncic) trade happened, it wasn’t just me who was shocked— anyone who watches basketball was shocked.”
With his future on the line, the Bucks need to convince Antetokounmpo and his camp that they are the proper organization for his athletic prime and the rest of his career. Making it past the first round could be the first step in getting his commitment and trust.
