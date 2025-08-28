Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Be Even Better Alongside New Teammate
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to have more postseason success than they did in each of the last couple of years, when they were bounced out in the first round.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be staying with the Bucks for one more season as he pursues another championship. They brought in Myles Turner to be the Robin to his Batman.
While the Bucks have questions at other spots on the roster, one NBA expert believes Turner will bring the absolute best out of Antetokounmpo for next season.
NBA expert believes Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo will be even better with Myles Turner playing on his team
NBA expert Michael C. Wright believes that Antetokounmpo will be even better with Turner playing next to him. In fact, he believes he could be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate thanks to Turner's presence.
"A one-time DPOY winner, Antetokounmpo finished eighth in award voting last season ahead of four-time winner Rudy Gobert, who finished 13th. Keep an eye on how Milwaukee's offseason addition of Myles Turner might free up Antetokounmpo to unleash havoc on opposing offenses."
Turner is still a very good rim protector, even though he isn't as good at that as he was during his peak. That rim protection might allow Antetokounmpo to roam more defensively.
On offense, Turner's ability to stretch the floor will make it harder for teams to pack the paint to keep Antetokounmpo from barreling in the paint. Defenses will have a new challenge.
The Bucks need a smooth pairing between Antetokounmpo and Turner
If the Bucks want to have any hope of keeping Antetokounmpo for years to come, they need Turner and him on the same page. Turner has to be the seamless fit that they think he will be.
If Turner can hit 3's at a high clip while roaming the paint on defense, Milwaukee will have a chance to compete for a deep Eastern Conference playoff run. If he struggles like he did in the Finals, Antetokounmpo might ask out.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
