Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Be Next Superstar to Request Trade
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale predicted Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the next big name in the NBA to submit a trade request.
Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks is becoming more certain after a tumultuous offseason where trade proposals including his name have been thrown around nearly daily. The 30-year old didn't help speculation with his noncommittal comments in an interview with streamer IShowSpeed in July.
“Probably. We’ll see. I love Milwaukee," said the star on whether or not he'd stay.
The Bucks have made plenty of moves in the offseason, which have massively benefit Antetokounmpo's style of play and the team's overall performance. The forward thrives with a big, rim-protecting center who can stretch the floor, which is exactly the role new $108.9 million signing Myles Turner does. They also signed guard Cole Anthony to replace Damian Lillard and re-signed Jericho Sims to keep their front court intact.
"The Bucks are not out of the woods just yet," wrote Favale. "Even if they are, it's only temporary. Their summer has unfolded like a team trying to buy one more full year with Giannis, before trying to parlay the three available first-round picks they'll have to trade next June into someone who buys them yet another season or two.
"If that plan proves unsuccessful, or if Milwaukee stumbles through the first part of the 2025-26 campaign, it could be the tipping point that nudges the two-time MVP to do what 29 other teams have been waiting on him to do for years."
The two-time MVP leaving Milwaukee would immediately send the Bucks into rebuild mode, though they could potentially use his departure to rebuild their draft capital, which is fairly sparce until the 2030 season.
The Bucks obviously hope it doesn't come to that, however if the superstar becomes unhappy with the fruits of his labor in Cream City, it may be inevitable.
