Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Compete For MVP This Year
The Milwaukee Bucks are expecting to have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster for all of next season, despite the fact that he has made it clear he's open to being moved.
Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league. He finished third in MVP voting last season, and that was with Damian Lillard taking the ball for a lot of the time offensively.
Next season, Lillard is gone and won't be the primary ball-handler. Antetokounmpo has a chance to gobble up all of the stats he wants so he can compete for the MVP.
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has a great chance for MVP
Antetokounmpo has the best chance to compete with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the MVP next season, according to ClutchPoints. They believe he's the one player who can challenge the stats he'll put up.
"If there is one player to contend for MVP in the East, it has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo. We have seen The Greek Freak carry the Milwaukee Bucks before, and he will need to do so again this year if the Bucks are to be anything notable."
Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the league for quite a while. No one can stop him when he has a head full of steam and he's driving downhill towards the basket.
While Antetokounmpo has never been able to develop a 3-point shot, he doesn't need it. He is able to be the most effective player in the paint in the NBA, and that's plenty good enough for the Bucks.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be given every opportunity to win MVP
Antetokounmpo will be the focal point of the Bucks once again with Lillard no longer in Milwaukee. He will get every opportunity to put up any stats he wants next season.
If the Bucks are going to compete for the NBA championship, he's going to have to be otherworldly. The rest of the roster around him isn't that strong, so he has to be the MVP next season.
This past year, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
