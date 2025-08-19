Bucks Zone

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Compete For MVP This Year

The superstar forward will have every opportunity to win the award next season.

Ryan Stano

Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks are expecting to have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster for all of next season, despite the fact that he has made it clear he's open to being moved.

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league. He finished third in MVP voting last season, and that was with Damian Lillard taking the ball for a lot of the time offensively.

Next season, Lillard is gone and won't be the primary ball-handler. Antetokounmpo has a chance to gobble up all of the stats he wants so he can compete for the MVP.

More news: Bucks Refused to Include $43 Million Forward in Trade Talks: Report

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has a great chance for MVP

Antetokounmpo has the best chance to compete with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the MVP next season, according to ClutchPoints. They believe he's the one player who can challenge the stats he'll put up.

"If there is one player to contend for MVP in the East, it has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo. We have seen The Greek Freak carry the Milwaukee Bucks before, and he will need to do so again this year if the Bucks are to be anything notable."

Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the league for quite a while. No one can stop him when he has a head full of steam and he's driving downhill towards the basket.

While Antetokounmpo has never been able to develop a 3-point shot, he doesn't need it. He is able to be the most effective player in the paint in the NBA, and that's plenty good enough for the Bucks.

More news: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Going Viral for Slapping Teammate at EuroBasket

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be given every opportunity to win MVP

Antetokounmpo will be the focal point of the Bucks once again with Lillard no longer in Milwaukee. He will get every opportunity to put up any stats he wants next season.

If the Bucks are going to compete for the NBA championship, he's going to have to be otherworldly. The rest of the roster around him isn't that strong, so he has to be the MVP next season.

This past year, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Latest Bucks News

feed

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

Home/News