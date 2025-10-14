Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Define NBA Season
The Milwaukee Bucks had to deal with trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo all summer long. It was the most tumultuous summer they have had since he was drafted back in 2013.
Teams are starting to circle like sharks, waiting to see if Antetokounmpo will finally ask out. Yet, the Bucks are doing everything they can to keep him happy and build a winning team around him.
As this season gets close to tipping off, Antetokounmpo will still be a major focus of other teams. In fact, he is the one who will define this season, according to one NBA analyst.
Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is Expected to Define the NBA Season
Tim Bontemps of ESPN believes that Antetokounmpo will be one of the players who will define the NBA season, and he might do so more than anyone else.
"The NBA universe has collectively waited to see if the Greek superstar will ever choose to leave Milwaukee, the only city he has called home across his 12-year NBA career," Bontemps notes.
If the Bucks don't end up playing well in the first half of the season, teams will be calling the Bucks, seeing if they are ready to part ways with the All-NBA forward.
Antetokounmpo is still one of the top four players in the NBA. He would immediately turn another team into a contender for the NBA championship, so other GMs want to be the one to get their hands on him.
Many Jobs in the Bucks Organization Could Rest on This Season
Keeping Antetokounmpo is the highest priority for the Bucks. If they aren't able to keep Antetokounmpo, that could result in lost jobs for several prominent people within the organization.
The Bucks made their final Hail Mary to make him happy when they signed Myles Turner to a four-year deal and waived Damian Lillard to make enough cap room to bring him in.
If that move works, it will be hailed as one of the best moves by any organization in the last few years. If it doesn't, it could be a move that hobbles the franchise for years to come.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
