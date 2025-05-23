Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Land With One of Two West Teams
The Milwaukee Bucks could look a lot different by the time the 2025-26 NBA season rolls around.
The Bucks could be without many of their key players, including their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo reported that he is 'open-minded' about a trade from Milwaukee. He had spent his entire career in the Cream City and even led them to a title in 2021.
However, there is a chance that we saw the last of Antetokounmpo in a Bucks jersey. Only time will tell. In the meantime, the rumors of his next team are swirling. Everyone wants to know where he would end up if he is indeed traded.
It's unclear right now, but Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report said it could be two Texas teams: the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs.
"If Antetokounmpo wants to win, he has to realize Milwaukee can't give him that chance. You know who could, though? How about a youth-heavy Houston Rockets team that just won 52 games without him? Or a San Antonio Spurs squad featuring the league's next cheat-code great in Victor Wembanyama," wrote Buckley.
"Know what else those clubs have in common? They both have the trade chips to satisfy whatever the Bucks demand and still have substantial supporting casts in place, " Buckley continued. "Maybe the Rockets have to part with one of Alperen Şengün or Jalen Green, but they aren't losing both and would still have Amen Thompson leading their young core and, most likely, the championship-experienced Fred VanVleet leading the roster.
"The Spurs, meanwhile, wouldn't touch the Wembanyama-De'Aaron Fox tandem and could potentially also keep two of Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and the No. 2 pick."
The Rockets and Spurs have an abundance of assets that they could offer to the Bucks in an enticing offer. However, a series of things need to happen.
First, Antetokounmpo needs to request a trade. It's unclear if that will happen. Second, even if he does request a trade, the Bucks are not guaranteed to pull the trigger on one.
However, the Spurs and the Rockets are the only two teams that could make a 'godfather' offer for the two-time MVP.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Potential Future Plans
Bucks' Brook Lopez Reportedly Already Drawing Interest From West Contender
