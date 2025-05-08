Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Land With Top West Contender
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough situation as they enter into the upcoming offseason. After another early playoff defeat, Milwaukee has to figure out a way to turn this roster into a title-contending team.
However, with a grim outlook for the future, the Bucks may be forced to trade away their franchise player. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been involved in a lot of trade speculation since the season ended.
Many believe that Milwaukee could look to deal him, and it has trade rumors swirling. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report put together a trade idea for the Bucks that has them send Antetokounmpo to the Houston Rockets.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo has given the Milwaukee Bucks an amazing 12 seasons, culminating in nine All-Star trips and an unforgettable championship in 2021. With that said, it's time for both sides to part ways....That leaves the Rockets, who are in desperate need of a superstar and No. 1 scoring option."
"The Rockets have a lottery pick this year via the Phoenix Suns and also own the Suns' unprotected first-rounder in 2027. Putting those in an offer with some of the young talent on the roster would make for a massive offer and get Antetokounmpo to a place where he can compete for championships."
Sending Antetokounmpo out to the Western Conference likely makes the most sense for the Bucks if they do indeed trade him. There will be no shortage of suitors for his services if Milwaukee does signal that they are open to moving him this summer.
But trading the franchise icon is no easy task, and the Bucks will have a lot to weigh. Milwaukee could net a massive return for his services, but they would likely enter into a rebuild.
It will be a challenging summer for the Bucks, and one that could change the entire trajectory of the organization. It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo will be moved, but it's certainly a massive talking point going forward.
