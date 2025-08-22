Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Win 2026 MVP by Ex-NBA Superstar
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be led by Giannis Antetokounmpo once again next season. It seems, for now, that he will be staying in Milwaukee in 2025-26.
Antetokounmpo had allegedly made it clear following the 2024-25 season that he was at least somewhat open to being moved for the first time in his career. Still, it looks like that move won't happen this offseason.
With Damian Lillard no longer in Milwaukee, the Bucks will turn the ball over to Antetokounmpo even more than he has had it in previous seasons. In fact, one former player believes that it will help him win a major award.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo predicted to win MVP by Blake Griffin
Former six-time All-Star NBA power forward Blake Griffin believes that Antetokounmpo will end up winning the MVP next season with how much the Bucks are going to need from him.
“I'm gonna go with Giannis… He's gonna be playing close to 40 minutes a night, averaging whatever ungodly numbers he does,” said Griffin, when asked who he thinks will win this year's NBA MVP award, per the podcast "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston."
Griffin understands just how good Antetokounmpo is. He's played against him and understands just how dominant he can be, especially when he's going downhill.
Antetokounmpo will be asked to be the primary creator next season, even though he's not a point guard. They don't have a point guard whom they can trust to be an excellent playmaker right now.
Giannis Antetokounmpo could put up insane stats for the Bucks next season
With Antetokounmpo as good as he is, and with as much as the Bucks need from him next year, he has the chance to put up the best stats of his career.
Milwaukee could possibly try to orchestrate an MVP-caliber season while they don't have a roster that is good enough to win a title. That is the best thing they can do to keep him happy right now.
Adding Myles Turner gives them a good 3-point shooter, which should help them on the offensive end. Antetokounmpo is going to have to be the one to create open shots for him, though.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
