Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Andre Jackson Jr. Botched Dunk at All-Star Weekend
The 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest took place on Saturday, February 15, and was filled with thrilling moments, but Milwaukee Bucks’ Andre Jackson Jr. faced some challenges that ultimately led to his early elimination.
Jackson, known for his high-flying dunks this season, came into the contest with high expectations.
More Bucks: Bucks Star Damian Lillard is Getting the Documentary Treatment
He’s impressed fans with several highlight-worthy dunks, including a jaw-dropping putback where his head went above the rim, and a powerful dunk that got the entire Bucks team off their feet.
Despite having a limited stat line—averaging just 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds—his ability to make impactful plays has earned him a spot in the starting lineup this season.
However, the Dunk Contest wasn’t kind to Jackson.
He struggled in the first round, missing his first three attempts and finishing with an average score of just 43.8.
The difficulty continued into the second round, where he missed three more dunks before finally landing a windmill dunk, which earned him a score of 45. Jackson’s overall score of 88.8 wasn’t enough to advance to the final round.
Much of Jackson’s difficulty in executing his dunks stemmed from an issue with connecting with the passer.
As several contestants experienced, inaccurate passes made it hard to complete the planned dunks effectively.
In a viral video, Jackson’s teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was seen talking with former WNBA champion Candace Parker about the struggles.
Antetokounmpo, known for his playful nature, jokingly expressed how he could’ve been a better passer for Jackson.
“They don’t believe in me. My teammates don’t believe in me.”
Candace Parker chimed in, acknowledging that the lack of trust in Antetokounmpo’s passing ability was likely a factor.
More Bucks: Fans React to Bucks' Damian Lillard Being Eliminated Early in All-Star 3-Point Contest
Interestingly, this year marked the first Dunk Contest Jackson participated in, but it’s worth noting that Antetokounmpo himself has some experience in the event.
In the 2018 Dunk Contest, the reigning MVP showed off his incredible athleticism but ultimately didn’t make it past the first round.
Despite his failure to win that year, Antetokounmpo’s sheer talent and physicality as one of the most versatile players in the NBA made him a crowd favorite.
As for Antetokounmpo’s passing ability, it's one of his most underrated skills.
Known for his devastating drives to the basket, Antetokounmpo is also an excellent passer, especially when it comes to finding open teammates in transition or setting up plays. His court vision and unselfishness help elevate the Bucks’ offense, contributing to his status as one of the most dynamic players in the league.
Despite Jackson’s early exit from the contest, the night was still historic, as Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic secured a historic three-peat in the event, solidifying his place in dunking history.
More Bucks:
Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Fall Short at All-Star Weekend, More
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Join Dunk Contest If Ja Morant Does
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI