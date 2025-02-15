Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Kai Cenat Playing in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game
For a lot of Milwaukee Bucks players, this All-Star weekend is about getting rest. They have a couple of guys who are participating, though.
Andre Jackson Jr. is in the Slam Dunk Contest, while Damian Lillard is in the 3-Point Contest and in the All-Star Game. Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to be in the All-Star Game as well, but he had to pull out due to his calf injury.
Antetokounmpo was still taking in the festivities. He, like many others tuned into the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night.
He wanted to watch how the celebrities were able to play under the bright lights. In particular, he was interested in watching one celebrity.
Antetokounmpo was watching Kai Cenat most closely during the game. He is a YouTube personality and streamer who was invited to play in the game.
It was clear that Antetokounmpo was impressed with what he was watching.
Cenat didn't do a whole lot during the game, though. He played just 12 minutes in the game and was able to score just four points. He was just 2-6 from the field and missed all of the 3-pointers he attempted.
Despite his poor performance, Antetokounmpo still enjoyed watching him getting a chance to play in front of so many people. It was fun to see him be able to play against other talented people.
The MVP of the game was actually Rome Flynn. He was able to score 22 points on 10-16 shooting, which was quite impressive.
Antetokounmpo enjoyed watching the Celebrity Game, and he will enjoy the rest of the All-Star weekend, too. The biggest thing that he needs to be focused on is rehabbing his calf injury so that he can come back right after the break is over.
Once he comes back, the Bucks can finally start to assess the roster that they have now that they have added both Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. into the fold.
If those moves end up being the right choice, they could be a real contender to win the NBA championship this season. Antetokounmpo has to be healthy for that to be the case, though.
