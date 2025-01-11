Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Magic Win, 'We Definitely Needed It'
The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Orlando Magic on Friday night to grab another victory. It was a hard fought win for the Bucks over a gritty Orlando team.
The Magic have become known as a tough, physical team so it took everything that Milwaukee had to get the victory. After the game, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about the game and how the Bucks needed to get the win over Orlando.
“Great win. We definitely needed this win,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s a win that counts for two, obviously. Playing against a team that plays hard for 48 minutes, they’ve had the most comeback wins in the NBA, recently they came back down 22 with like six minutes left, or something like that, something crazy. You know that we have to come to the game you’ve got to have the mindset you’ve got to play 48 minutes, it’s going to be a very, very physical game. They play very, very big.”
Antetokounmpo understands that the Magic could be a potential playoff team and that getting a win over them gives confidence. The team had to do a complete game to take down Orlando and they proved to themselves that they could do it.
Even forward Khris Middleton weighed in on the Magic. Orlando has gained a lot of respect around the league for how they play the game.
“Definitely a tough team, beat them earlier in the season but they’re a great team, got one of their star guy’s back at home on the second night of a back-to-back, so it was a great night to get a win,” Middleton said of the win in Orlando. “Especially heading into New York. You always want to get that first one on the road, complete the first one and now we gotta get the second one.”
Milwaukee now sits with a record of 20-16, currently sitting in fourth place within the Eastern Conference standings. If the season ended right now, they would be facing the Magic in the first round of the playoffs.
This win over the Magic was a good step for this Bucks team and they will look to keep improving going forward.
