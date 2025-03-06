Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Scoring 20K Point of His Career
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, grabbing their fourth win in a row. Milwaukee has been playing strong basketball of late and it has seen them climb up the standings in the Eastern Conference.
But in the game against Dallas, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded the 20,000 points of his NBA career. It took him some time to reach this feat but the star forward finally did it.
After the game, Antetokounmpo gave the perfect reaction to reaching the 20,000 point mark.
“Being able to experience this moment, I don’t think about only this moment that I got 20,000 points, I think about everything that I had to go through in my life to be able to be in this position,” Antetokounmpo said following a 32-point, 15-rebound performance.
“Before basketball, when I started playing basketball at 14, when I got to the NBA, like all those moments that I had to sacrifice away from my family, moments that I was in pain and kept playing, moments that I’ve been disappointed with not being able to accomplish what I want to accomplish, which might be a win or something. High moments, moments that I’ve accomplished great stuff in my career. So I just think about all those things, which make this moment even more sweet.”
Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA for a while now so this milestone is massive to his resume. The Bucks star is one of the better two-way players that the league has to offer but his scoring prowess is also very strong.
His former head coach in Jason Kidd of the Mavericks weighed in on the feat that Antetokounmpo accomplished. Kidd saw Antetokounmpo when he first entering the NBA so he has watched him grow.
“I think it’s great,” said Kidd, who now coaches the Mavericks. “I mean, you talk about one of the best players in the world, and to be able to get to 20K, that’s pretty special. That’s an elite group. I think when it’s all said and done, he’ll be one of the best to ever do it. Twenty (thousand) won’t be the last number.
Antetokounmpo is now looking for the next milestone in his career and that would be winning another NBA title. The Bucks have a good chance this season and will keep pushing forward in the East.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Damian Lillard Reveals Biggest Priority For Bucks Heading Toward Postseason
Former Bucks Guard Patrick Beverley Offers Wild Reaction to Bobby Portis Suspension
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.