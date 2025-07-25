Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Shocking All-Time Ranking
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first title in 50 years back in 2021. They were able to do that because of how good Giannis Antetokounmpo was, including dropping 50 points in the deciding Game 6.
Antetokounmpo has clearly been one of the best players in the NBA. Soon after he was drafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-11 power forward developed into an unstoppable force on both ends of the court.
At this point in his career, where does he rank in the pantheon of all-time NBA players? Bleacher Report put out their all-time list and had him in an interesting spot.
According to Bleacher Report, Antetokounmpo is already the 24th-best player of all time. Antetokounmpo is only 30 years old, too, so he can get even higher on this list.
Here's part of what they had to say about Antetokounmpo.
"The most physically overpowering force in the league since Shaquille O’Neal, Antetokounmpo already has a surefire Hall of Fame resumé, having just completed his age-30 season."
Antetokounmpo's resume is incredibly impressive already. He has back-to-back MVP awards and is already a nine-time All-Star. he won the NBA Finals MVP in 2021 when they won the title, as well.
The Bucks have been incredibly happy with how Antetokounmpo has been able to develop his game on both ends of the court.
"A downhill weapon whose off-the-dribble attacks forced defenses to build walls and abandon surrounding shooters, Giannis’ transition attacks and interior finishing produced back-to-back MVPs, a championship and an offensive track record no one has ever matched."
Milwaukee always feels like they have a great chance to win the title with Antetokounmpo on the roster. They are hoping that he decides to stay with the Bucks this offseason after offering up the possibility that he could leave.
At this point in his career, Antetokounmpo's legacy can only improve. He continues to be one of the five best players in the league every single year. He could increase his ranking into the top-20 without too many issues.
This past season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
