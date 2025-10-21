Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Message to Khris Middleton Ahead of Game Against Him
For the first time since departing Milwaukee in 2025, Wizards forward Khris Middleton will make his return to his former team as the Bucks open the season with a home game against Washington.
More news: Heat Were Preparing Blockbuster Summer Trade Offer to Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Middleton spent 12 seasons with Milwaukee, helping them along the way to their second NBA title in franchise history in 2021. Now, Middleton will step onto the court at Fiserv Forum sporting unfamiliar threads.
Despite Middleton playing for the away team, Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hopes that his friend and former teammate is treated kindly in his return to Milwaukee.
More news: Bucks' Doc Rivers Makes Clear Statement on ICE Activity in Chicago
"First of all, I think the most important thing, he should get the warmest welcome ever," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "When he comes here and he sees his tribute video, he should be in tears crying before this game. I cannot explain how much Khris means to this team. I cannot explain how much Khris means to me."
Antetokounmpo and Middleton each saw their careers blossom in Milwaukee, each joining the team ahead of the 2013-14 season. For a duo that averaged a combined 48.1 points, 17 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game in their championship-winning season, the Bucks' decision to trade away Middleton over the 2024 offseason truly marked the end of an era.
Now, former teammates will turn into foes on Wednesday.
"I'm excited that I'm going to have the opportunity to play his team. I've had the opportunity to play against him before, once with the USA team and once last year, it's fun," Antetokounmpo said. "That's my guy. That's my brother for life. We've done incredible things together, so I cannot wait to see him tear up on Wednesday."
As he prepares for that potentially emotional moment, Middleton told reporters it would be difficult to put his time in Milwaukee into words.
"I can't really paraphrase it in just 30 seconds or a minute. But that place has meant a lot to me. It's going to be a special night, it's going to be an emotional night for me as well. But I think it's going to be a fun night all in all."
The Wizards will tip off at the Bucks Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CDT.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.