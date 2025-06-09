Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Message to LeBron James Critics
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo remains at the forefront of the basketball world. Many are keeping a close eye on Antetokounmpo, as his future in Milwaukee remains uncertain.
There is a chance that Antetokounmpo could ask out of Milwaukee, as he's reportedly ‘open-minded’ to a trade, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who reported on that a month ago. Nevertheless, his future with the Bucks is unclear, and we will have some answers to that question in the coming months.
In the meantime, Antetokounmpo is paying no mind to the rumors and instead is being more active on social media than ever before. This time, he came to the defense of Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James went viral for his comments on him having ‘no bag.’ The 40-year-old took a shot at the trolls.
"I see it all the time, I'll be on social media and it's like 'LeBron has no bag,' James said (25:00 mark). "'LeBron has no bag' and I'm sitting here with like 50 billion points. Just play the game the right way, and I hope that our younger generation doesn't get swamped by saying, 'I need a bag.' Work on your game, know what you're going to be good at in order to help the team and prove the next year to be a better player."
Antetokounmpo went on to say this on X.
“If they’re people out there that believe that one of the greatest players to ever be on earth has no bag… Man i’ve seen it all,” wrote Antetokounmpo.
This is not the first time Antetokounmpo has come to James' defense. In the past, he’s usually acknowledged James as a role model and a significant figure in the NBA.
Not only has Antetokounmpo done that for James, but James has also done it for Antetokounmpo.
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on ESPN in March, James said how Antetokounmpo would dominate in the 1970s era of basketball. The two admire each other’s craft and are no doubt two of the best ever to grace the hardwood.
James and Antetokounmpo have a strong respect for each other. Antetokounmpo is baffled by the hate that James endures despite all he has been through for the game, both on and off the court.
James is currently the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 42,184 points.
