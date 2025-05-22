Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Received No First Place MVP Votes
The Milwaukee Bucks didn't have the best postseason, but that doesn't mean that the regular season accomplishments should be washed over. Specifically, the accomplishments of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo had another huge season, leading the Bucks in a lot of different categories. He continued to show why he is one of the best players in the NBA.
Because of how good he was, he was listed as one of the three finalists for the MVP Award. Alongside Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Antetokounmpo had a shot to win his third MVP Award in his career.
Apparently, he wasn't as close to winning the MVP Award as people thought. While he was expected to be a distant third to the other two finalists, the gap is even larger than anyone thought it would be.
Antetokounmpo didn't receive a single first-place vote from the media for the award. Only the top two players received first-place votes.
Not only did Antetokounmpo not get any first-place votes, but he didn't get any second-place votes, either. He received by far the most third-place, showing how big a gap there was between the top two guys and everyone else.
It's hard to argue that things should have been different. Antetokounmpo didn't lead the Bucks to home-court advantage in the playoffs. It's hard to win an MVP when that doesn't happen.
This might help the Bucks in their pursuit of keeping Antetokounmpo next season. If he wants to win another MVP, they can sell him on the fact that he will lead the team in every possible stat next season.
Antetokounmpo cares more about winning championships than he does about winning individual awards, but that doesn't mean he doesn't care at all.
He still wants to be recognized as the best player in the league. In order to be considered the best player in the league, he needs to amass MVP Awards and championships.
As an MVP Finalist, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
