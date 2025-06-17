Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Should Consider Trade to Shocking Rival, Says Analyst
The summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo is slowly approaching. Soon, we will get an answer regarding the future of Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee as it remains in limbo.
All eyes have been and will continue to be on Antetokounmpo as his future still hangs in the balance. Although all points to Giannis Antetokounmpo staying in Milwaukee, nothing is set in stone for the time being.
With that being the case, some believe the Bucks and/or Antetokounmpo should consider leaving the place where he has spent the last 12 years of his career. One of those people who believe Antetokounmpo should start anew somewhere else is former NBA champion turned analyst Kendrick Perkins.
Perkins appeared on the Road Trippin’ podcast and made the case for Antetokounmpo to try to force his way to Detroit and join the Pistons.
“If I’m Giannis I’m seriously considering going to Detroit. Detroit is back on fire, great basketball city, a lot of culture. You have a rising young superstar in Cade Cunningham. Giannis and Cade in Detroit, with all this going on. Come on now we talking about moving the needle. That puts them right there in the championship conversation. They become the legit title contenders if Giannis Antetokounmpo goes to Detroit,” Perkins said.
The odds of Antetokounmpo landing in Detroit are highly unlikely, as the last thing Milwaukee would do is trade him to a rival. However, in a pure basketball sense, it makes the utmost sense.
Antetokounmpo is the type of player who could be the piece that takes the Pistons over the top. Last season, Detroit was the surprise team in the league, landing the No. 6 seed in the East and giving the New York Knicks a run for their money in the first round of the playoffs.
Detroit is another true superstar away from contending, and Antetokounmpo makes a ton of sense for them.
However, as things stand, that is far from a reality, and it appears that the 30-year-old superstar is here to stay in Milwaukee. The Greek Freak is under contract for at least three more seasons, with a 2027-28 player option, which would be his age-33 season.
