Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Massive Jump in Current MVP Rankings
The Milwaukee Bucks have pushed themselves back into a place of contention in the Eastern Conference after a very slow start to the year. The Bucks currently hold a record of 11-11 on the season but have been playing much better of late.
Part of this push has been the play of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Through 20 games this year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.
The veteran is having another strong season and it's paying off well on the floor. Due to his play, he has put himself into the conversation for the MVP award.
Antetokounmpo has some competition for the award but if he continues to play at a high level, he could earn his second MVP win. In the latest MVP Ladder rankings by Shaun Powell of NBA.com, Antetokounmpo saw a jump from the previous week.
"He’s on an efficient and productive tear that confirms his place among the NBA greats. With a decision to swap the 3-point shot for the mid-range, Giannis’ shot selection is better and reflected in his 61.6% marksmanship. He’s among the league’s double-double leaders while applying his usual presence on the defensive end. Giannis is averaging more rebounds than Anthony Davis, more assists than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more points than anyone."
The Bucks star went from being ranked No. 4 to No. 2 on the list. Antetokounmpo only trails Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the ranking, giving him some real competition going forward.
Antetokounmpo has given his all for the Bucks this season and it's paying off well for them. Both he and co-star Damian Lillard have started to form better chemistry together on the court as well.
This could be the biggest reason for the rise in play over the last few weeks. As long as the two stars are playing in games, Milwaukee will have a fighting chance to win this season.
The ultimate goal is to end the year with a title and Milwaukee seems determined to make it happen. If Antetokounmpo continues to play in this manner, the Bucks could be a very tough out come playoff time.
