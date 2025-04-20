Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Massive Step Toward Winning Third MVP
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took a massive step toward possibly winning his MVP award. Antetokounmpo was listed as a finalist for the MVP award this season, showing off how special he has been this year.
The other finalists are Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Many expected Gilgeous-Alexander to win the award this season after he just barely missed out on it last year.
Even if Antetokounmpo doesn't win the award, this is still an incredible honor. To be named in the top three of MVP voting means something.
The Bucks star was special all season long and helped the Bucks earn the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. For the year, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
The Bucks relied upon Antetokounmpo very heavily all year, and he stepped up for them when they needed it most. With co-star Damian Lillard forced to miss the last part of the regular season, Antetokounmpo took on the role the team needed.
More Bucks news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Opens Up About Bucks Mindset After Rough Game 1
Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks to a playoff spot, putting up incredible performance after incredible performance. Milwaukee wouldn't have been able to survive the rough start to the season without his production.
The star is now tasked with helping the Bucks do damage in the postseason against the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee dropped Game 1 to Indiana, with Antetokounmpo acknowledging that the team needed to be much better.
“Our offense wasn’t good,” Antetokounmpo said. “Shots did not fall. It felt like it was Game 1. Guys get, like, anxious. They kind of inch in towards the ball because they want the ball. They want to make a play. They want to get themselves involved in the game, and I don’t think it’s from bad ego.”
Antetokounmpo was one of the few bright spots for the Bucks against the Pacers in Game 1, continuing his strong season. But if Milwaukee wants to go after another NBA title, it will need more from the other players around the star forward.
More Bucks news:
'Awful', Doc Rivers Slams Bucks Offense Following Game 1 Loss
Brewers Make Wild Prediction For Bucks vs Pacers Series
Bucks' Damian Lillard Given Technical Foul Despite Not Playing
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.