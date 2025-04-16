Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Massive Pressure to Win Second Championship
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to win another NBA championship. They have been searching for that ever-elusive second ring since beating the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals.
Milwaukee has tried desperately to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with a roster that can win it all. They made a trade for Damian Lillard before the start of last year in order to pair him with a star guard.
The Bucks made another trade at the trade deadline this year in order to get Kyle Kuzma. They saw him as the third scorer that the team needed to be a true title contender.
Milwaukee understands that Antetokounmpo is antsy to win another title. He has made comments in the past that he will stay in Milwaukee as long as he thinks they can compete for titles.
Before the playoffs start this year, Antetokounmpo has ratcheted up the pressure once again.
"I love the championship that we won. I love the run, I love the people, the people that we won it with. I love how it played out. Down 2-0, me getting hurt, Khris going crazy, Jrue doing his thing...but that's in the past...Me not having a second championship, I look back at my career and everybody can say 'Oh, incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever. But me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting myself down."
Antetokounmpo clearly wants to win a second ring very badly. He wants to be an all-time great for the city of Milwaukee, but he wants to win more than anything.
Milwaukee has a very tough first-round series against the Pacers. This is a team they lost to a year ago, but they didn't have Antetokounmpo for the entire series. Now that he's healthy, they feel that they have a better chance to win.
Of course, the Bucks will need to have Damian Lillard return at some point in the series. If they lose again in the first round, the trade chatter around Antetokounmpo will really ramp up in the summer.
