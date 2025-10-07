Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks He'll Be Ready for Opening Night After Major Illness
Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has rejoined the team for training camp on Saturday after missing the Sept. 30 start with COVID-19.
Even after returning to practice, Antetokounmpo said he was still recovering from a virus he said caused him to be confined to his bed "with my blanket shivering for a couple of days."
“Obviously, I think it took a toll on my body,” Antetokounmpo said after his first practice. “I’m not feeling 100 percent yet, physically. Just take it day by day. Get back in shape. I was able to do some 5-on-0. Run up and down a little bit. Tomorrow, a little better. I got 18 days until the first game, so I think I’ll be fine.”
Antetokounmpo will continue to ramp up over training camp, according to head coach Doc Rivers, and will likely not be a full-go until near the end of the week. Antetokounmpo is expected to miss the Bucks' opening game of the preseason against the MIami Heat on Monday.
Antetokounmpo had been playing plenty of basketball over the summer, leading the Greek National Team to a bronze medal at the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 17 rebounds in the third-place game over Greece.
“He went from the Euro(Basket), he took a week off and then right when he was about to start back up, then he gets [COVID-19]. So now that’s two-and-a-half weeks, so that’s a lot of off time," Rivers said.
Because of his busy summer, Antetokounmpo is confident that he'll be back on the court in time for the Bucks regular season opener against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 22.
“I know the time to accomplish (it),” Antetokounmpo said. “I think the most important thing is that I’ve got to take care of my body and get back in shape because they’re going too fast for me (laughs). I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old or because I haven’t played basketball for a couple of weeks now.
“But yeah, I’ve been playing all summer. I’ll be fine.”
Even as he missed the first week of practice, Antetokounmpo is pleased with what he saw on film once he returned to the facility. With the Bucks reconstructing their roster over the offseason, Antetokounmpo is ready for a new era of Bucks basketball.
"I see the potential this team has," Antetokounmpo said.
