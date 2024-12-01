Bucks Given Shocking Odds to Win NBA Title This Season
Although we are only a month and a half through the season, it is never too easy to start talking about the reason these players play the game: to win the title.
That is the goal for all 30 teams in the NBA; however, that is not a reality for most. But for some, they have a puncher's shot to make a run and possibly be the last team standing. While we're still a ways away, Bovada Official released the updated odds.
In this latest update, the Milwaukee Bucks were just outside the top 10, with the 11th-best odds to win the 2025 NBA title at +2800.
The 10 teams in front of the Bucks are the Minnesota Timberwolves (+2000), Los Angeles Lakers (+1800), Phoenix Suns (+1600), Denver Nuggets (+1500), Golden State Warriors (+1200), New York Knicks (+1100), Cleveland Cavaliers (+1100), Dallas Mavericks (+1000), Oklahoma City Thunder (+500), and the reigning champions the Boston Celtics with +250 odds.
NBA Central shared the teams with the top 18 odds, and the Bucks are in the back half of that list. However, when it comes to the entire league, they have quite surprisingly good odds.
After starting the season with a 2-8 record and looking like they needed to start from scratch, the Bucks have turned their season around thus far. They have won six consecutive games and eight of their last nine games.
The Bucks are oozing with confidence and looking like the team we all thought they'd be coming into the season. The main reason for their dramatic turnaround is the herculean play of the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.9 points per game, which ranks first in the league, with 11.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 61 percent field-goal shooting.
His partner in crime, Damian Lillard, is also playing great basketball. He's averaged 25.9 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 44 percent field-goal shooting.
In their latest game on Saturday against the Washington Wizards, per the NBA, this was the third time Antetokounmpo and Lillard had recorded 25 or more points and 10 or more assists in the same game, which is the most by any duo in league history.
The Bucks have the pieces to compete against the best teams in the league, but a really good trade could make them one of the more elite teams. Time will only tell how they progress this season.
