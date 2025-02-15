Bucks Given Shocking Spot in NBA Organization Evaluation List
When you win NBA championships, your value goes up. That's something that has been true ever since the inception of the NBA.
The Milwaukee Bucks are no exception. They won the title in 2021 thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his ability to get to the basket at will.
Marc Lasry took advantage of that and sold his stake in the Bucks back in 2023 for $3.5 billion. He got quite a return on his investment from when he initially bought the team.
The Bucks were at their peak value right after the title, and Lasry made sure to capitalize on that. The Bucks' value has gone up since then, but not as much as you would think for having won a title in the last five years.
In a recent valuation of each NBA franchise, the Bucks were not as high as some fans might think they would be. In fact, Milwaukee barely made it into the top 20.
According to CNBC, the Bucks have just the 19th-most valuable NBA franchise. They are worth $4.1 billion, according to their calculations.
For a team that has won the title less than five years ago, it's crazy that they are so low in value compared to some of the other organizations in the league.
If the Bucks are able to win another title soon, the value of the team should go up even more. Still, it's surprising not to see them in the top half of the NBA.
The current owners aren't worried about selling the team right now, although there has been a rash of sales in the NBA in recent years. Milwaukee shouldn't have to worry about that.
Of course, they could always include more owners to increase the amount of cash that they have on hand to make some deals within the organization.
As long as Antetokounmpo is on the roster, the team will continue to have a lot of value. If they are able to win a title in the next couple of seasons, they could jump into the top 15.
