Bucks GM Defends Kyle Kuzma Amid Major Struggles: 'We Still Believe'
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to trade for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline to be the third scorer on the team. They thought he would fit nicely next to both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Instead, the trade was nothing but a disaster. Kuzma was expected to start for them, but he was so bad that they had to have him come off the bench. In the playoffs, he was even worse.
In Game 1 of the first round against the Indiana Pacers, Kuzma didn't score a single point in the game, despite playing over 20 minutes. He wasn't much better in any of the games after that.
The Bucks aren't giving up on Kuzma despite the rough start to his tenure in Milwaukee. Jon Horst still thinks that he can help the team move forward. He still believes in Kuzma.
“We still believe in Kyle. He struggled. He hadn’t been to the playoffs in a while either," Horst said. "And I thought he played great for us for most of the regular season after we acquired him and I think he struggled in the playoffs. And he would tell you that. Doc and I have already gone to L.A. to spend time with him. Doc’s gonna spend time with him again."
Doc Rivers is going to be tasked with finding a way for him to be a more effective player. He is already a bad defensive player, but he has to be an efficient player on offense to have any value.
Despite the struggles, Horst believes that next year will be a much better year for Kuzma.
“He’s a guy we believe in a lot, and I think he’s going to have a big year with us this year, just having continuity with a good team and a full offseason with a good team, which he hasn’t had in a while," Horst added. "So we’re excited for him.”
Kuzma will once again be looked at as the third option on the team, this time sitting behind Myles Turner in the pecking order. They desperately need his scoring.
After he was traded to Milwaukee, Kuzma averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
