Bucks Guard Downgraded vs Magic
Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Ryan Rollins, who of late has emerged as a critical bench component for the Bucks, has been downgraded to questionable to suit up against the suddenly healing Orlando Magic on Friday.
Per the Bucks' X account, Rollins is dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Surprisingly, Rollins has been playing ahead of Delon Wright when he does suit up with Milwaukee proper (i.e. earlier in head coach Doc Rivers' lineup choices, although Wright does play more minutes, and seems to have become head Rivers' preferred backup for eight-time All-Star starting point guard Damian Lillard.
Across 21 games with Milwaukee so far this season, the 6-foot-4 point guard out of Toledo is averaging 4.5 points on .474/.394/.818 shooting splits, 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals a night, in 11.2 minutes per.
This year, Rollins actually has yet to play a single game for the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's NBAGL affiliate squad in Oshkosh. But as a two-way player, he has a strict 50-game cap for NBA appearances, and is not permitted to suit up for the team in any postseason games. The 19-16 Bucks have 47 games left on their slate, meaning Rollins can only suit up for 29 such bouts before he'd have to be promoted.
It's unclear don't know why Rollins is still a two-way player at all, but probably comes down to Bucks ownership and/or management wanting to nickel-and-dime him and avoid a minimum standard roster contract — which for a capped-out club like the Bucks will prove costly — for as long as possible.
A triumvirate of raw young standard roster Bucks, meanwhile, will log time in the G League. Rookie guard AJ Johnson, second-year combo forward Chris Livingston, and rookie power forward Tyler Smith will all suit up for the Herd.
The team's three multi-time All-Stars, meanwhile, are all considered probable to play. Two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a right patella tendinopathy, Lillard has a left calf contusion, and former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton continues to recuperate from his bilateral ankle surgeries over the summer.
On the other side, the Magic are getting healthier, an inconvenience for the Bucks. Rising All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero has been out with an oblique injury for two months, but has finally been upgraded ahead of a Thursday bout against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
