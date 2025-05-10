Bucks Guard Eligible for Massive Extension This Offseason
A key young Milwaukee Bucks guard will become eligible for a huge contract extension this summer.
After finishing 48-34, Milwaukee no doubt hoped it could make a bit of a playoff run with All-Star Damian Lillard aiming to return in time for its first round playoff tilt against the Indiana Pacers.
Return Lillard did, but he looked totally out of sorts as he worked himself back into playing shape after a month on the sidelines with a blood clot in his right calf.
Soon, that comeback attempt didn't matter, as the 6-foot-2 Weber State product tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4. Milwaukee lost in five contests, and Lillard seems unlikely to return until probably 2026-27. As a 34-year-old small guard, there's a decent chance he's never the same again.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Three Bucks Crucial Players Have Tough Decision to Make This Summer
Saddled with Lillard's dead money on the books for next year, it would behoove the Bucks to hold on to a young piece at a reasonable price before he hits free agency.
ESPN's Bobby Marks posits that one big piece the club could seek to retain for the long-term, swingman AJ Green, may be a critical component for Milwaukee's future.
"One under-the-radar name to keep an eye on is AJ Green," Marks writes. "The guard shot a career-high 42.7 percent from 3 during the regular season and is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $89 million extension. Green is an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if there is no extension."
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks' Bobby Portis Predicts Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Demand Trade
Green, 25, is esentially Doc Rivers' new Pat Connaughton.
In 73 regular season contests this year, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged career bests of 7.4 points (on .429/.427/.815 shooting splits), 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals a night.
The University of Northern Iowa alum numbered among several players who were elevated to starting roles as the Pacers series went on. In Game 5, his first start of the playoffs, Green played 46 minutes, scoring 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor (6-of-10 from long range) and 1-of-2 foul line shooting, plus four rebounds, an assist and a block.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Take On Unexpected Role Next Season
Bucks Assistant Reportedly Being Eyed for Head Coaching Gig
Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Chase Big NBA Markets With Questionable Bucks Future
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Footsteps
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.