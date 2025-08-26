Bucks Guard Predicted to Take Huge Leap This Year
The Milwaukee Bucks no longer have Damian Lillard as their starting point guard. They decided to waive and stretch him in order to sign Myles Turner. Now, they have to find another long-term starting point guard.
Milwaukee is going to have Kevin Porter Jr. as the starting point guard next season without Lillard on the roster. Cole Anthony is going to be his backup.
Porter Jr. is going to have a lot more responsibility with this team, something that he hasn't handled since he was with the Houston Rockets. One pundit believes he can handle it.
NBA pundit believes Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. will take a leap
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that the increased responsibility will be a good thing for Porter Jr. He believes that Porter Jr. will take a leap next season.
"All he has to do is play at the level he established after a trade sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Kevin Porter Jr. will belong in the 'riser' category," Hughes writes. "It's probably not wise to expect him to match the 19.2 points he put up for the Rockets in 2022-23, but he's going to top the 10.3 he averaged over the course of last season."
The Bucks need someone who can attack with the ball in his hands other than Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo needs someone who can share the ball-handling duties.
Hughes believes that Porter Jr. can be that guy.
"Milwaukee needs on-ball threats at the guard spot, and Porter may be its best option," Hughes posits. "If he can avoid the off-court issues that turned him into an early-career journeyman, he should seize a starting gig and run with it."
The Bucks need Kevin Porter Jr. to step up in his new role as the starting point guard
If Porter Jr. is able to take on his new role and do well, the Bucks have a great chance to make the playoffs once again in what will be a weakened Eastern Conference.
This past season with Milwaukee, Porter Jr. averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 49.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
