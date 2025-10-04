Bucks Guard Reveals He Had Major Offseason Surgery
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to come into the 2025-26 season as a contender to win the Eastern Conference. Winning the conference would mean that the team needs to stay healthy.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player who most needs to stay healthy. He is the one who carries the team. So will Myles Turner. The Bucks also need their bench to stay healthy, too.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Brother Thanasis Brings Tons of Value to Bucks
Ryan Rollins is someone who is fighting for a rotation spot this season. He recently revealed that he had surgery in the offseason to deal with a lingering injury.
Rollins revealed that he ended up having surgery on his shoulder to deal with an injury that he played through last season. He told reporters following practice that he had the procedure done, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Rollins let everyone know that he had a four-month recovery, so it's certainly not a small procedure. He just had his first live segment last week as he continues in that recovery.
The Bucks like what Rollins has the ability to do. Now that he has more range in his shoulder, he should be better this season, firming up his spot in the rotation.
More news: Bucks Have Made Decision on Starting Point Guard for 2025-26 Season
Milwaukee played him in 56 games, so he certainly got to play a lot of basketball for the Bucks. He is someone that they are going to count on even more now that Damian Lillard is in Portland.
The Bucks need guys who can score from the backcourt. Rollins still shot the ball over 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc with an injured shoulder.
The Bucks Are expecting Ryan Rollins to Make a Full Recovery
Rollins seems to think that he's fully healthy, so he should make a full recovery. He's ready to have a breakout season in what will be his fifth year in the league.
Milwaukee is searching for players who can make an impact off the bench. Rollins is determined to be one of those guys who can come in and give consistently solid minutes every single night.
Last season, Rollins averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 48.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.