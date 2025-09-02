Bucks Have 3-Word Message to Latest Signing
The Milwaukee Bucks added a 17th member to their roster on Sunday, as the franchise brought back fan favorite champion forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
The team announced the signing via social media and then posted a picture of Thanasis and his brother Giannis celebrating with the caption: "Run it back."
His last appearance in the NBA came during the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Bucks. All told, the 6-foot-7 forward has spent five years on the Bucks alongside his brother as a bench/role player.
Thanasis has averaged 2.4 points in his time with the Bucks, along with 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He does not play much, making 198 appearances over those five years, averaging 7.7 minutes per game.
How Thanasis Antetokounmpo Rejoined Milwaukee
Both Antetokounmpo brothers are currently playing for Greece in EuroBasket, and the new Bucks signee spoke about how his deal with the Bucks came about.
“They were here after the first game against Italy, and they were excited because I was playing defense. I was doing my job, that’s my role," Antetokounmpo told Eurohoops.
"The important thing is that everyone who returns (after such an injury) with a team, or in a tournament like this, has to prove themselves again.
"That’s basketball. Whatever you have done so far counts; it’s your resume, but you have to prove it every day. That’s professional sports."
At the age of 33, Thanasis is coming off a devastating Achilles injury, which kept him out for the entire last season. Even though he does not play often, the veteran is known for his willingness to help the team in any way.
He does not complain about his playing time, and he provides energy within the team on and off the court.
“What I am thinking right now is the next game against Bosnia, but having a team is a gift from God to me for the effort I have made all this time to return. It’s not easy, but I am still eager to work," Thanasis added.
The Bucks are looking to make a deep playoff run over the upcoming season, where there is significant pressure on the franchise. Giannis may end up demanding a trade if he feels that the team lacks a clear path back to contention.
If nothing else, keeping Thanasis helps Giannis stay happy on the team.
