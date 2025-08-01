Bucks Have Big Goal for $43.6 Million Forward, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have been aiming for a roster that fits better around Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. Milwaukee has made some major changes to the roster to fit that goal.
Milwaukee brought in Myles Turner and let Damian Lillard go in order to make room for him. Pat Connaughton was traded away, as well. They did decide to bring back some key players, too.
One of those key players is Bobby Portis. Portis has proven to be their best player off the bench and is the heart and soul of the team. The Bucks still want more from him.
More news: Bucks' Myles Turner Reaches Out to Star Pacers Ex-Teammate After Major Announcement
Milwaukee re-signed Portis to a three-year deal worth $43.6 million, and that was the biggest deal they gave to one of their own guys. Portis has earned it based on his past performance.
Still, the Bucks want him to be more consistent next season. They know what Portis is capable of, but they want his effort to keep up on both offense and defense.
Portis is going to back up Turner at the center spot, so he has the skill set to mimic what Turner does, although he's not the rim protector that Turner is able to give the Bucks.
Portis is the emotional engine that runs the team, so part of what the contract buys is that fire. They just want him to channel that fire into more stats on the stat sheet.
More news: Bucks Make Major Announcement Ahead of Upcoming Season
Milwaukee is hoping that the roster they have put together will allow them to get further in the playoffs than they've ventured in each of the last two seasons.
The Indiana Pacers knocked them out of the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two years, but they will be worse without Tyrese Haliburton and Turner.
Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league, and he can still play with Portis on the floor. They need Portis to be their version of what Obi Toppin was for the Pacers.
This past season, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in just 49 games played due to an illegal substances suspension.
More news: Bucks Urged to Add All Star Guard Before Season Starts
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.