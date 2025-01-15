Bucks Have Big Odds to Land $70M Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks remain one of the top teams in the conference. They currently sit at a decent spot with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, but there is always room for improvement.
The Bucks have a formidable group led by their top two players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. These two are enough to take the Bucks to the promised land; however, they may need to make some changes to reach the next level.
Because of that, the Bucks could make some changes to their roster as we approach the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The Bucks have been linked to many names thus far, and another was just added: Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton.
According to Bovada, the Bucks are among the favorites to land Sexton in a potential trade.
The Bucks have the second-best odds of landing Sexton, with +600 odds. According to Bovada, the Orlando Magic are the favorites, with +500 odds.
The other teams below the Bucks are the Los Angeles Lakers (+700), Miami Heat (+800), Detriot Pistons (+1200), and the San Antonio Spurs (+1400).
Sexton has been solid and healthy this season for the Jazz. He is averaging 18.2 points per game, which is around his career average, along with 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 47 percent from the field and 42 percent from three in 28 games and 28.8 minutes of action.
The Jazz are a young team, and the potential of getting rid of Sexton would force them to go to a younger role. While Sexton is a veteran, he is only 26 years old. Still, the Jazz would love to get even younger as they look to target the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.
While the Bucks have high odds of acquiring Sexton in a potential trade, they are very limited in their resources. A trade around the margins makes sense and is more likely for the Bucks to make unless they get rid of one of their top players.
The NBA trade deadline is slowly approaching, and the expectation is that the Bucks could make a move to two to bolster their roster and increase their chances of competing in the top-heavy Eastern Conference.
