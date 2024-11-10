Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Game Status Revealed For Celtics Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks will have star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup when they take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday. He was listed as probable entering this game due to Right Patella Tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo has only missed one game this season, helping to keep the Bucks competitive throughout. While he has played lights out to start the year, the rest of the team has fallen short.
Milwaukee enters this game against the Celtics with a record of 2-7. It hasn't been pretty for the Bucks and they've had lackluster production from anyone other than their two stars.
Both Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have performed well but the rest of the roster has come up flat. Antetokounmpo even called out his teammates effort after a blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.
"Did we compete the previous game? Yes. Did we compete the two [games before that]? Yes. Did we compete today? No," he said. "... If you don't compete your ass off, you're not going to win the game. [You have to] at least give yourself a chance."
He referenced that if they play with the same effort level against the Celtics, they would be blown off the court again.
"We came to New York after playing great last night. Then we come here and lose by 30. Are you OK with not competing? I'm not OK with that s---. We've got Boston in two days. We don't compete, we're going to lose by 30."
It's been a trying time for the Bucks to start and has led to all sorts of speculation about Antetokounmpo's future with the organization. Many believe that if Milwaukee can't turn things around, they could be forced to trade their star forward.
For now, the Bucks are focused on trying to change the direction of the season with the current group. They are still without star Khris Middleton and are hopeful that his eventual return will help things.
But the clock is ticking on the season, even this early. The league won't let up so Milwaukee will need to start picking up wins soon, otherwise, they could run the risk of letting the year slip away from them completely.
The first step is to take things game-by-game so the task at hand is with the Celtics right now. If they can get a win here, it could help set off a strong run for this Bucks squad.
