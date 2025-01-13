Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton Surprisingly Ruled Out vs Kings
The Bucks will be without their star forward, Khris Middleton, for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.
Middleton is ruled out due to injury management.
The 33-year-old will be sidelined for Tuesday's contest due to bilateral ankle injury management. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.
He has come off the bench in the Bucks' last three games. Over that span, he has averaged 11.7 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals over 23.0 minutes per contest.
Gary Trent, AJ Green, and Delon Wright are in line to see more minutes off the bench due to Middleton's absence.
The Bucks forward was solid the last time he hit the court on Sunday against the New York Knicks. In that game, he recorded 16 points, the most he had scored in over two weeks, along with five assists and two steals.
The Bucks lost in embarrassing fashion to the Knicks, 140-16, and will look to redeem themselves against the red-hot Sacramento Kings. The Kings are arguably the hottest team in the league, having won six consecutive games.
Overall, Middleton has been solid since returning to the court on Dec. 6. In 15 games, he has averaged 12.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three in 23.6 minutes of action.
The Bucks will look for their 21st win of the season and their 13th win in front of their home crowd.
Milwaukee is 12-7 in home games and 7-8 against teams above .500. The Kings will try to keep their three-game road win streak alive when they take on Milwaukee.
The Kings have gone 10-7 away from home. Sacramento ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.4 assists per game, led by All-Star center Domantas Sabonis , who is averaging 6.3.
The Bucks average 112.7 points per game, which is 0.8 fewer points than the 113.5 the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 2.1 percent higher than the 45.3 percent the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
Milwaukee has been mediocre in their last 10 games as they hold a 5-5 record, averaging 112.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.
