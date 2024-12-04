Bucks Injury Report: Milwaukee Confirms Star Player Will Be Available for Hawks Matchup
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, a day after clinching the No. 1 seed for the NBA Cup knockout stage in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks are on a roll and will look for their eighth consecutive win. Fortunately, their star player, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be available for Wednesday's match.
Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable but has been upgraded to available. Antetokounmpo will suit up for a third consecutive contest despite continuously being listed on the injury report due to management of tendinopathy in his right patella.
There is no shot he would have missed this game as he had torched the Hawks the last time he faced them, recording 26 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists in March.
Antetokounmpo is coming off an incredible performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. He scored 28 points while shooting 90 percent from the field, seven rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 28 minutes of action.
The Bucks are on fire, and it is in large part thanks to their superstar forward. Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points per game, 11.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 61 percent from the field and 21 percent from three in 18 games.
Although the Bucks will have their star player, they will be without three players, including MarJon Beauchamp, Chris Livingston, and Khris Middleton.
Beauchamp will be sidelined for a second straight game, but he's not in the rotation most nights. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Boston. He continues to deal with a neck injury.
Livingston has seen most of his action with the Herd in the G League, so his absence is unlikely to impact Milwaukee's rotation. His next chance to suit up will also be on Friday in Boston against the Celtics. He is dealing with a left ankle sprain.
Middleton has not played this season as he recovers from two ankle surgeries in the offseason. The Bucks are slowly ramping up the 33-year-old's play. Middleton won't play Wednesday, and his next chance to play will also be Friday against the Celtics.
Middleton is moving in the right direction, and we should see him on the court with his teammates sooner rather than later.
The Bucks will look for their 12th win of the season on Wednesday after starting the season slowly.
