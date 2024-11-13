Bucks Injury Report: Milwaukee Rules Out Two Starters Against Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks will search for their first winning streak on Wednesday night when they take on their division rivals, the Detroit Pistons.
The Bucks will look to carry that momentum onto Wednesday, but they will be without two starters: guard Damian Lillard and forward Khris Middleton.
The other notable players on the injury report are forwards Ryan Rollins and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lillard is ruled out due to a concussion, and Middleton is still recovering from ankle surgeries he endured in the offseason.
Lillard received a hit to the head near the end of the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Celtics. He did leave the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but that was his regular rest period. He finished the game and played in 36 minutes, during which he recorded 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting, four rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
Lillard has been one of the few shining spots for the Bucks this season. In 10 games, he has averaged 26.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 35.8 minutes of action.
Middleton was also ruled out against the Pistons. He has yet to play this season and has no timetable for his return. Middleton should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Rollins also appeared on the injury report. He is listed as questionable but is expected to play. On Tuesday, he suffered a shoulder injury in their first NBA Cup game against the Raptors.
Rollins was unable to return due to left shoulder instability, but he said after the game that it wasn't a serious issue. Rollins played really well before the setback, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and five steals in 22 minutes.
The last player on the injury report is Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable. The 29-year-old superstar is set to play in the second of a back-to-back, and he will be looked at to carry the load once again. With no Lillard in the lineup, Antetokounmpo is looking at some serious usage in a great matchup.
This will be the first time the Bucks will take on the Pistons this season, and they will host them. They'll look for their second consecutive win, but it won't be easy, as they will be undermanned.
That's been the new norm for the Bucks.
